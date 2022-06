When I was awakened by fireworks at 10:40 Friday night, presumably from a display at the baseball park, I made a list in my mind of the pros and cons of fireworks. Pros: They are pretty. Cons: They cost thousands of dollars, and many people don’t have enough money to buy food. They frighten pets and small children. Sometimes they injure people. They awaken people who are sleeping. The worst thing is the money going up in smoke for a few minutes of pretty.