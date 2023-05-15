Conservatives in the Montana Legislature trumpet their support of free speech and freedom of religion. In practice, not so much:

• Conservative legislators passed a bill that would allow physicians to refuse care they find objectionable on the basis of their religious beliefs and also to offer false information (e.g. regarding vaccine safety) without penalty (HB 303).

• Those same conservatives passed a bill that an organization (e.g., the National Association of Realtors) cannot punish a member for hateful speech (HB 443).

• They passed a bill that prevents school personnel from chastising or otherwise disciplining a child for misgendering (even deliberately) a trans person (HB 361).

• They outlawed drag performances ("adult oriented") in public spaces (HB 359); and they defined “man” and “woman” in law.

• They even banned TikTok from the entire state (SB 419) and allow criminal prosecution of schools and librarians for allowing access to "obscene" books and materials (HB 234).

• Finally, they reprimanded and then barred a duly-elected legislator for saying "You should be ashamed” when she spoke against a bill restricting a physician or parent from providing a minor any gender-affirming care.

So free speech and religion for thee, but not for me?

Bridget Johnson,

Missoula