Letter to the editor: Flathead Electric Co-op trustee election

In the Flathead, we are fortunate to have Flathead Electric Cooperative as our local provider for electricity. Having local control means that your cooperative is focused on providing electricity as the best rate possible.

We need trustees who have the experience to understand the energy sector and how to look toward the future to solve issues before they become expensive projects to the ratepayer.

Please join me in electing Marc Liechti for District 2 trustee. Liechti's professional background in engineering will be of great value to the district ratepayers for whom he would represent.

Ballots must be returned by April 9 for the trustee selection for each district. If you have not mailed in your vote, please get it in the mail ASAP.

Dee Kirk-Boon,

Kalispell

