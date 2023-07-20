In the past two years, Flathead Lake has experienced dramatically different water levels that can be (always are) determined by the snowpack in the the mountains that constitute the Flathead drainage. Last year’s high water levels resulted in complaints of water coming over private docks. This year the lake is down at least 22 inches rendering complaints from personal boaters and businesses as the low level impedes, and in some cases prevents, docking.

This year’s phenomenon (not experienced in over 80 years) has led to a vast range of conjecture and explanations, most of which cannot be verified nor supported by facts. Examples of finger-pointing targets include the Bureau of Reclamation, the Bonneville Power Administration, the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Columbia River Technical Management Team.

The Missoulian reports the daily level of Flathead Lake. But readers would be better informed if the paper were to, in addition, report the daily inflow to the lake from the Flathead River and the daily outflow at Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formerly Kerr Dam) at Polson.

Jerome Connolly,

Somers