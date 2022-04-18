Letter to the editor: Flaw in writer's argument

Thomas P. Ross (Missoulian letters, April 13) has joined others who promote the idea that parents should determine what and how their kids are taught in public schools. His particular argument is that parents, not people who are knowledgeable about education or child development, should be elected to the Missoula County School Board. (He ignores the likelihood those well-educated candidates also are parents who have learned from their own children’s K-12 experience.)

A fatal flaw in Ross’s argument is the implicit assumption that parents would agree about much in this time of divisiveness. Which parents would prevail? The angriest? The loudest? The most intimidating?

I wonder if Ross would generalize his advocacy of ignorance over knowledge to its ultimate extent, by having parents replace teachers in the classroom. This brilliant idea could be applied to higher education as well. Engineering classes could be taught by parents of engineers, medical-school classes could be taught by friends of physicians, and history classes could be taught by anyone who ever read a history book. But, of course, football teams would still have to be coached by qualified coaches, wouldn’t they?

Merrill Hiscock,

Lolo

