Letter to the editor: Focus on fixing high-traffic streets

Missoula commissioners and city council:

Instead of approving every project that lands on your desks, why not think about fixing what is wrong with the streets, since we have the gas tax too?

We need speed signs that you can actually see; I know it's best for the police department not to have many signs so no one knows how fast it is on different streets, (but) we need a left-hand turn on Russell and Hillview before that section starts getting built.

It seems like the residents have no say at all on all the construction going up and the impact on our roads. It's all about the almighty tax revenue.

K. Johnson,

Missoula

