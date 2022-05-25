 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Focus on issues that really matter

  • 0

Well done Jane McCallister (letter to the editor April 18). Focus on the issues that really matter. Right to the point. Too many candidates spend too much time and money pointing out others' faults and say little of what they will do to help our state. Montanans are very intelligent people, we can decide for ourselves who is a right pick for the state. No matter where they are from. We want information on the issues and how you will go about helping make that change. No one works together anymore; too much far right or far left, my way or the highway no comprise to help the people. Stop the childish bashing of your opponent and say what you want to accomplish.

Shirley McKirdy,

Alberton

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News