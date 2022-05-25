Letter to the editor: Focus on issues that really matter

Well done Jane McCallister (letter to the editor April 18). Focus on the issues that really matter. Right to the point. Too many candidates spend too much time and money pointing out others' faults and say little of what they will do to help our state. Montanans are very intelligent people, we can decide for ourselves who is a right pick for the state. No matter where they are from. We want information on the issues and how you will go about helping make that change. No one works together anymore; too much far right or far left, my way or the highway no comprise to help the people. Stop the childish bashing of your opponent and say what you want to accomplish.