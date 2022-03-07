Letter to the editor: Focus on peace

It's time to put an end to the mindset of the inevitability of war, and focus instead on the inevitability of peace.

War is not inevitable in Ukraine. Consider the following to be a blueprint for a positive and peaceful future for the country of Ukraine.

We, [the undersigned], acknowledge that Ukraine is an independent country and that its goal is to succeed politically and economically on behalf of its citizens.

It is therefore agreed that all lands within Ukraine's current geographic boundaries will be honored by all nations to be a non-militarized zone; that no nation will stage weapons of any kind within its boundaries; and that all country-to-country interactions with Ukraine will be based only on economic, educational, and humanitarian principles.

All countries agree to provide economic assistance to Ukraine as requested, so that its citizens will have the opportunity to achieve their full potential as human beings.

Norman G. Lavery, Ph.D.,

Missoula

