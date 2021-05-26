Letter to the editor: Focus on serving MT constituents

Today, Donald Trump was quoted: "Republicans are very focused on the 2020 results."

Meanwhile, Montana state Republicans have passed bills allowing student guns in college classrooms, and narrowed the opportunity to register to vote, as well as requiring more documentation and protocol to do so. What's next? Allowing students with guns in high school classes/activities, then making it harder for them to vote when they become 18?

Finally, Montana Republicans have denied workers the ability to collect $300 extra unemployment until September, as authorized by the federal bailout bill. This is the first federal aid package I can recall which state authorities have refused. I remember all of the federal farm/ranch bailouts of the past, as well as the recent big tax bailout.

Will we next hire some fly-by-night Florida consultant to check for voter fraud, rendering our voter machines unusable for 2022, so we have to spend millions on new voting machines, as is being done in Arizona?

Maybe it is time for Montana legislative Republicans to focus less on 2020 and more on serving current Montana citizens.

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula

