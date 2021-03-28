Letter to the editor: Focus on solutions for energy workers

I enjoyed reading the article subtitled “Aging (coal) power plants succumb to (cheaper natural gas)” (March 21). It’s refreshing to see an article that acknowledges that it is market forces that are causing the loss of coal jobs in Montana. Framing the problem in terms of partisan politics just prevents us from taking effective action.

It’s better to focus on solutions for our Montana breadwinners, such as preparing them for jobs related to the new energy economy. Many of the proposed bills that put a price on carbon and give the revenues back to the people include provisions for job training and job creation.

The bill by U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin (Illinois) is one, as is the Energy Innovation Act. These are real solutions to the loss of coal jobs.

Tell your representatives to take action before more jobs are lost. Call their offices and remind them of the importance of job transfer as they negotiate carbon pricing bills. Take five minutes right now and do it.

Art Beane,

Bigfork

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0