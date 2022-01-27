Letter to the editor: Following the money

Sen. Steve Daines’s opinion piece in the Sunday, Jan. 23 edition of the Missoulian is a blatant display of the current Republican platform of opposition and deflection.

The Freedom to Vote Bill: John R. Lewis Act, now HR 5746, is nonpartisan. The objective is to level the playing field for voting in federal elections. It is to stop overreaching and manipulation by state bills that place barriers to voter registration and polling places similar to those used after the Civil War so in 1870 the 14th and 15th Amendments were added to the Constitution.

The amendments are the constitutional base for HR 5746, as well as the Guarantee Clause of the Constitution (Section 4, Article IV), stating it is the role of the federal government to “guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”

HR 5746 ends partisan gerrymandering, limits campaign contributions to a maximum of $10,000. It criminalizes “pass through groups” that get around campaign finance laws. It requires companies to fully and rapidly disclose all election spending over $10,000.

These rules apply to all federal elections and both parties.

Is the senator objecting of federal overreach or because HR 5746 stops contributions of unnamed money as well as stopping partisan gerrymandering?

Carole Berkoff,

Missoula

