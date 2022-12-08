Letter to the editor: Food for all?

Why are there still hungry people in Montana and the United States? We are the greatest nation on earth yet 38 million Americans go hungry each day including children. Why do we rely on donations to stock food banks and not public funds? Republicans controlling the Montana Legislature have money for tax breaks for the rich, money to kill wolves, money to promote their business interests but not enough to feed people facing hunger. Most of these Republicans claim religious affiliations yet turn their backs on hungry children in our local communities. Christ did not preach hypocrisy, he said to feed the hungry, cloth the naked and do not use your powers to line your own pockets while others suffer. Please use your super-majority in this session to do something for those in need and not just hand out more gifts to the rich.

Barry Dutton,

Missoula

Appreciation for plow operators

During winter every property owner and resident has a duty to keep public sidewalks adjoining their private property clear of snow and ice. It is required in the municipal codes and is a basic courtesy for our neighbors and the pedestrian public. My dad taught me the standard to which sidewalks should be cleared: edge to edge, down to the concrete. I try to meet these standards whenever it snows.

I fight a battle with the snowplows who keep the streets clear for motorists. The plows create berms that block the crosswalks I try to keep clear. I had just finished shoveling snow today when the road grader came to plow the street. Seeing me, the plow operator made a few deft moves with the blade of the plow and moved the snow away from blocking the crosswalk. It was a move of both skill and grace and I was grateful.

Prompt snow removal is a challenge on streets and sidewalks. We must all be patient and diligent about it. Sometimes, as in this case, we can work together and make a good outcome. Thanks to that skillful plow operator.

Geoff Badenboch,

Missoula

Plan for a new energy future

It was encouraging to read the recent story about offshore wind energy becoming a reality. These would be floating windmills, the first attempt in the USA. These have a lot of potential for providing clean energy to big coastal cities. Before I saw the story in this paper I saw it in the Economist and I spent a few minutes looking at the map they provided. There are indeed dark blue blotches showing intense winds off the California coast. But there are also dark blue blotches in the Chinook zone of northern Montana. I suspect it is far less expensive to put windmills on the prairie than in the ocean. I can think of at least one large coastal city that is closer to our wind than the California offshore patch. What do you say, Montana? Let’s plan for a new energy future where Montana is a key player. We will need permitting reform to get new transmission lines, and a plan make sure the benefits come to Montanans. Wouldn’t hurt to call our congressional delegation, which is Representative Rosendale, Senator Daines, and Senator Tester, and ask for this.

Laura Reynolds,

Kalispell

Everyone should be able to enjoy Holland Lake

Isn’t the root of the controversy surrounding Holland Lake Lodge an example of NIMBY(Not In My Back Yard)? The paradox of NIMBY is, “I got to come here, but I don’t want you to come because YOU will ruin it.” This is an old song that Montanans have sung for decades. HLL is on federal public land and governed by a complex set of laws that apply to ALL special permit users all over our country. Most ski areas, hiking trails, and campgrounds are on publicly owned lands. I am glad that there are rules and regulations that define how my natural resources can be used, in a way that still allows me to enjoy them. I regularly see thousands of people enjoying outdoor recreation in Montana. Why should HLL be different? I trust the permit process to continue to protect our natural resources. I believe the owners of HLL are following the permit process, and ensuring the project will support everyone’s goals; to keep our Montana Big Sky exceptional so more people can enjoy it.

Kristen Sohlberg,

Missoula

MT leaders must denounce Trump

When Trump became president, he swore an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution. Trump’s willingness to obey the highest law in the land has always been in doubt, but recently, he made explicit his contempt for the Constitution.

During the campaign for the last election, Twitter employees decided not to allow emails and nude photos taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop on Twitter because it invaded his privacy and because intelligence officials told them it was Russian disinformation. Once again lying about how he won the election, Trump wrote on his social network, Truth Social, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump just told us he wants to overturn the Constitution, putting himself above the highest law in the land. He wants to be a dictator, not a president. We should take him at his word and prosecute him for betraying his oath of office.

If Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, and Ryan Zinke were going to uphold their oaths to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, they would denounce Trump the way Liz Cheney has, calling his actions sedition. But they haven’t.

Silence is complicity. Daines, Rosendale, and Zinke must uphold the oaths they swore, denouncing Trump, or they betray America. It is that simple.

Wade Sikorski,

Willard