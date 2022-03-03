Letter to the editor: Food insecurity not a seasonal problem

The grandmother walked into Empower Place, looking frantic. She asked, “Can I have an EmPower pack?” These are food snacks handed out to kids in our care while their parents “shop” at the Food Bank. I watched as she was given a handful, and then she broke down crying. It was heartbreaking.

This past fall, I helped our local elementary schools expand on their annual fall food drives. I contacted four schools, and three agreed to participate. The fourth said participation would be low since they had just had the fall drive. This proved false and honestly irresponsible of the school. In total, the three schools — Rattlesnake, Lewis and Clark, and Chief Charlo — raised more than 3,500 pounds of food.

Food insecurity is not a seasonal problem. With the success of this food drive only a few months after a previous one, it proved the need for help and the desire to help. When the grandmother came into Empower Place, she was not picking up a child but was instead asking for moral support. It is a short distance, both physically and emotionally, from the Food Bank to our elementary schools. Being food insecure is frightening, lonely, and often voiceless.

Landyn Neil,

Missoula

