Letter to the editor: For the People Act protects democracy

Last year’s election brought a record number of American voters to the polls — in Montana and across the country — but efforts to challenge the results showed that our democracy is under unprecedented threat. We have both a tremendous opportunity and need to implement bold, transformational democracy reforms — by passing pass the For the People Act (S.1).

For generations, our democracy has been functional at best, but never as inclusive and as strong as it can and must be. The "For the People Act" includes comprehensive, common-sense democracy reforms like automatic voter registration, stronger rules around ethics and campaign finance, restored voting rights for 1.7 million formerly incarcerated people, and a ban on partisan gerrymandering — all of which would help add 50 million eligible residents to the voter rolls, reign in the influence of corporations, and expand the eligibility of Americans to participate in democracy.

Throughout our nation’s history, we’ve fought to expand voting access to all eligible Americans, and we can’t erase this legacy now. The For the People Act is critical to ensuring that the right to vote is protected, and I call on Senator Tester and Senator Daines to vote for S.1. 

Sally Brown,

Missoula

