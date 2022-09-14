Letter to the editor: Force transition to alternative energy and transportation

David Herbst writes in his opinion piece of Sept. 4 that “Property rights create prosperity,” and that I have a “top-down vision of centralized control for the public benefit.” I think he is trying to evoke the specter of the Soviet Union, where the skies were full of smoke and people lined up for toilet paper, but nobody wants to live in such a dystopia. I prefer a society with predominantly horizontal structures of co-ops, worker-owned businesses, and places of work that allow democratic participation by the people who spend one-third of their lives there.

Let’s look at our country today, though, where there are some corporations, which, I do think, should be owned publicly, not privately, or owned by a government of, by, and for the people, not vice versa. These are the fossil fuel companies that are destroying our planet for money, which is short-sighted and selfish. These companies should be stopped for, if I may say so, the public good, despite the fact that they make “prosperity” for some. The government should control these companies and force the transition to alternative energy and transportation. We cannot wait for their change of heart or for the oil to run out.