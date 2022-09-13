Letter to the editor: Forest scientist visits the Black Ram project

The logging of the Black Ram, Unit 72, section of the Kootenai National Forest has become highly controversial. Many aspects of this forest, which I visited with a group from Great Old Broads for Wilderness on Aug. 8, have now been confirmed by a highly experienced conservation scientist, Dominic DellaSalla, who has experience in cataloging mature and old growth forests. DellaSalla states unequivocally in his report to Wild Heritage that the Black Ram forest shows classic old-growth structure and evidence of highly productive soil rich in nutrients which characteristically have well-developed mycorrhizal fungi. As such this forest is critically important to its surroundings, has key climate and refugia properties, including the potential for large amounts of above- and below-ground carbon to accumulate over centuries. In other words what better place than this to carry out President Biden's executive order 14072 to catalog our mature and old growth forests. We need a moratorium on logging until we can inventory the Black Ram project and avoid contributing to catastrophic climate change.