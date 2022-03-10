 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Forgiveness brings peace

  • 0

Pastor Jean Larson’s recent column (Missoulian, March 5) on exchanging grievance for forgiveness really struck home. I discovered the extraordinary power of forgiveness a couple of decades ago, specifically as a result of a sermon by Pastor Larson on this topic. It was a defining moment in my life and I continue to be grateful to her.

Although Pastor Larson and I share very few similar views in the fields of politics and public policy, the overarching theme of the gift of forgiveness still holds true for all parties regardless of political stance. I sincerely urge everyone suffering from frustration, anger and rage at the actions of their current political opponents to give it a try and be amazed at the peace of mind that can become a foundation for a life of gratitude and serenity.

A.C. Fisher,

People are also reading…

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Supply chain

Letter to the editor: Supply chain

Many in the U.S. population and government seem to think that the current problems with the chain of supply must be corrected. Why? I can thin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News