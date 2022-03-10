Letter to the editor: Forgiveness brings peace

Pastor Jean Larson’s recent column (Missoulian, March 5) on exchanging grievance for forgiveness really struck home. I discovered the extraordinary power of forgiveness a couple of decades ago, specifically as a result of a sermon by Pastor Larson on this topic. It was a defining moment in my life and I continue to be grateful to her.

Although Pastor Larson and I share very few similar views in the fields of politics and public policy, the overarching theme of the gift of forgiveness still holds true for all parties regardless of political stance. I sincerely urge everyone suffering from frustration, anger and rage at the actions of their current political opponents to give it a try and be amazed at the peace of mind that can become a foundation for a life of gratitude and serenity.