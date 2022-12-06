Letter to the editor: Former Chinese dictator Jiang Zemin leaves a gruesome legacy

The mastermind of mass imprisonment, torture, and killing in China has died. For hundreds of millions in China, Jiang will mostly be remembered as the architect of the most systematic, deadly, and protracted assault on Chinese citizens in decades: the persecution of Falun Gong. Jiang ordered the genocide of 70-100 million people because he felt threatened by its popularity, and belongs alongside the worst tyrants in history. The dregs of humanity that caused unmeasurable suffering upon his fellow mankind.

As a traditional spiritual and exercise discipline in the Buddhist tradition, Falun Gong quickly gained popularity in China after its public introduction in 1992. It attracted “qigong” enthusiasts and those drawn to its moral philosophy based on the virtues of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance, and adherents experienced many health benefits. Indeed, Falun Gong enjoyed considerable official support from open-minded government officials, who saw it as a way to improve public health and moral values.

The consequences of Jiang’s fateful decision in 1999 have been devastating. Millions of innocent Falun Gong practitioners have been abducted from their homes, or off the street, then illegally jailed. Hopefully, his death will stop the killing.

Katherine Combes,

Kalispell