In the Aug. 10 edition Jim Wahlberg writes that "two past mayors have indicated that Mike Nugent is the most qualified candidate for this job." Apparently Mr. Wahlberg did not carefully read the letter former Mayor Kemmis and I wrote several weeks ago regarding the Realtor's efforts to sway the election with very large contributions of outside money.

I have never endorsed Mr. Nugent for mayor, nor do I think he is the most qualified candidate for the job.

I am disappointed that Mr. Nugent has made no effort to renounce or distance himself from the Realtor's huge financial intrusion into our local elections.

I believe Andrea Davis is the most qualified candidate because of her experience and vision in developing housing for Montanans. She has successfully managed complex projects and institutions and has the energy, intelligence and pragmatism to be an exceptional leader for Missoula.

I have supported Andrea Davis for mayor since she announced her candidacy.

Mike Kadas,

Missoula