The proposed restoration of the historic Post Hospital at Fort Missoula also involves building condominiums right along the bank of the Bitterroot River. This area is an important wildlife corridor and a critical spot for birds, with about 40% of all Montana bird species recorded there. Fort Missoula is currently zoned for public activity and open space, NOT residential use. Allowing an elite private enclave within Fort Missoula would be a devastating blow to its current value and character as a historic and natural treasure.