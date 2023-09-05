Both the Missoulian (“Hucklecherries to historic feuds” July 28) and developer Max Wolf (Letters Aug. 29) suggest that the primary issue with the proposed development of the Old Post Hospital property at Fort Missoula is how to maintain the historic value of that lovely building.

Yet the Hospital sits adjacent to an incredibly diverse riparian area along the Bitterroot River. The proposed development of 16 condos places them directly on top of the Sleven’s Island riparian area. The detrimental effect of this development on birds and other wildlife would be permanent.

The Missoula Valley is a place where native plants and animals are a vital part of the living landscape. Through better land stewardship and conscientious urban planning we can protect and enhance the natural values that bring us, and keep us, here.

Allowing this development on top of a vital river corridor isn’t in the best interests of Missoulians who value this open space. Nor is it in the best interests of the 178 bird species that have been recorded on Sleven’s Island alone.

The Missoulian states that “cities are for the living, and the evolving.” Indeed, this proposal needs to include the living and evolving of all species.

K. Poody McLaughlin,

Missoula