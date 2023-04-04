I agree with the sentiment that residential and commercial development at the Old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula is inappropriate considering the general environment. The hospital is in a fairly peaceful neighborhood considering the history on one side and proximity to the Bitterroot River bottoms on the other. The existing road network is unsuitable for that much new traffic. Additional vehicles would have to weave their way on two-lane routes through the regional park to South Avenue (busy), on Fort Missoula Road past the busy medical complex to Reserve Street (bad intersection), or take their chances on Post Siding Road out to Old 93 or Reserve (good luck). The traffic, glaring lights, sprawling parking lots, noise and probable loss of historic trees would be an undesirable outcome. The Bitterroot River bottoms provide an ecological refuge from the incessant sprawl going on elsewhere.