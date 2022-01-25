Letter to the editor: Foul air

Driving south on Highway 93 over the Buckhouse bridge spanning the Bitterroot River, you can look to the right and see the recently placed homeless camp that I understand the city/county has endorsed and likely funds. On numerous occasions, including Saturday, Jan. 15, and Monday, Jan. 17, I saw that at least one of the tents had a stove pipe protruding from the roof with a significant column of smoke exiting the stovepipe into the Missoula Valley airshed.

Visiting the city/county health department website, under ”air quality," the intent is clear: “Solid fuel burning devices such as wood stoves and fireplaces are the primary source of winter air pollution throughout Missoula County” Furthermore, “Because smoke from wood stoves causes elevated particulate levels throughout the county, new wood stove installation rules went into affect in 2010. Only clean burning devices will be permitted for installation through most of Missoula County.”

The city/county demands clean air. The city/county department of health controls how that is to be achieved, (check out their website), yet the city and county are overlooking the negative health impacts to the general public of a project of their own desire and design. I cry foul!

R. Shook,

Missoula

