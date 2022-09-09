Letter to the editor: Fred Rice best choice for mayor

Monday, Sept. 12 the Missoula City Council will select a new mayor due to John Engen’s premature death. I wish to speak in support of Fred Rice for the position of mayor. Fred Rice is an especially competent and experienced professional.

Fred has owned and managed three separate Missoula businesses. Fred Rice was elected to two four-year Missoula City Council terms in the 1980’s. In 1991 he was awarded an master’s degree in public administration from the University of Montana. 1991 to 1997 Fred was Missoula’s Personnel Director/EEO. He was Operations Manager of West Yellowstone 2000 to 2006. 2007 to 2015 he was Human Resource Director for Lewis and Clark County, Helena, Montana.

I have known Fred Rice for almost fifty years as my neighbor, as community activist and my council representative. He has lived the history of Missoula and knows how we got to where we are today and where we can go tomorrow. Fred Rice will be able to respond effectively to the day to day demands of the administration of City business.

We would do well, if Fred Rice were to be selected the next mayor of the City of Missoula.

Cass Chinske,

Missoula