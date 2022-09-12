 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Fred Rice would be solid choice for mayor

  • 0

When John Engen died, we lost a mayor of uncommon vision, determination and humanity. Irreplaceable in so many ways. But the vacancy that he left must be filled and I would urge the city council to give serious consideration to appointing Fred Rice to fill the vacancy.

Fred is a dedicated public citizen, working for the common good in as a Missoula City Council member, as a member of the Missoula city administration and as an administrator in West Yellowstone. Fred would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the mayor’s office. In addition, throughout his career, he has demonstrated a commitment to the values that he shared with our late Mayor.

Fred would be a fine choice to take advantage of the momentum that our late mayor began as we address the challenges that now face our community. Fred Rice would be a solid choice to be our next mayor.

Jon Ellingson,

People are also reading…

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News