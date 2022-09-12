Letter to the editor: Fred Rice would be solid choice for mayor

When John Engen died, we lost a mayor of uncommon vision, determination and humanity. Irreplaceable in so many ways. But the vacancy that he left must be filled and I would urge the city council to give serious consideration to appointing Fred Rice to fill the vacancy.

Fred is a dedicated public citizen, working for the common good in as a Missoula City Council member, as a member of the Missoula city administration and as an administrator in West Yellowstone. Fred would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the mayor’s office. In addition, throughout his career, he has demonstrated a commitment to the values that he shared with our late Mayor.

Fred would be a fine choice to take advantage of the momentum that our late mayor began as we address the challenges that now face our community. Fred Rice would be a solid choice to be our next mayor.

Jon Ellingson,

Missoula