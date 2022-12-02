Letter to the editor: Free books and thanks

If your children are between birth to five, please sign them up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Dolly’s program will mail a free, age-appropriate, high-quality book to every child in Ravalli County who is under five. Simply register online at imaginationlibraryravallicounty.com or at your local library. Tell your friends, neighbors, relatives and colleagues about this amazing program. There are no strings attached. Your information is never shared, and parents will never be asked to contribute.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! More than half of our young children in the county (1,100+), are already enrolled in the program thanks to the support of our partner, Sapphire Community Health and our primary sponsor, First Security Bank. Also thanks to the support of the following foundations: Jane S. Heman, Dennis and Phyllis Washington, Rapp Family, Town Pump and High Stakes. We are very grateful for the local support of many individuals and the following business and organizations: The Mailman, Elks Lodge #1651, Farmers State Bank, United Way of Missoula, Project 59870, Lions Club, A-Z Personnel, Clearwater Credit Union, Bitterroot Star, Burning Sage, Schrock Construction and Eickert Realty. And a HUGE thank you to all the mail carriers who deliver the books each month! Happy Holidays!