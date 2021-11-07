Letter to the editor: Freedom doesn't mean bullying

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen’s visit to Missoula recently, to join in with encouraging anti-public school parents, showed poor judgement, not fitting of the public school leader. Her comments simply increased anger from a small group who want to cause trouble at school board meetings.

This mantra of banning Critical Race Theory (which is not taught anywhere in Montana) is using our children to further her political agenda. What does she mean when she says that when anti-racism is taught, the “other side” should be taught as well?

It’s alarming when an attorney, who has pledged to uphold the law, jokes that school leaders should be shot! People have been fired from their jobs for making such jokes, which are never OK in a civil society. Good that Arntzen denounced the attorney, Quentin Rhoades, but what did she expect would happen by attending the event?

Thankfully, our great teachers, administrators, and commonsense folk in Missoula are determined to stand up to this political nonsense. Here, we do what is best for our children, and a whole healthy community.

Parents should communicate with schools, with civility. “Freedom” doesn’t mean bullying, stirring up hate, and taking actions that cause other people to get sick.

David Severson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1