Letter to the editor: Freedom has consequences

I am disappointed in the Missoulian for giving them so much space and attention. It amounts to free advertising. Twenty people going against science, and against the protection of those with serious health issues. It is well-known that the people who are crowding the hospitals all over the country have several commonalities: they are unvaccinated, and have co-morbid conditions such as obesity, diabetes and asthma. Although in the last paragraph the article does state that most of the deaths from COVID in the past 90 days could have been prevented by vaccination, I’m guessing that most people who read the article didn’t make it to that last paragraph.