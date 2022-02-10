Letter to the editor: Freedom has consequences

I drove by the protesters on Reserve Street on Sunday. Monday there was a front-page article and large picture about their resistance to following simple public health precautions ("Protesters rally in Missoula against vaccine mandates" — Missoulian, Feb. 7).
I am disappointed in the Missoulian for giving them so much space and attention. It amounts to free advertising. Twenty people going against science, and against the protection of those with serious health issues. It is well-known that the people who are crowding the hospitals all over the country have several commonalities: they are unvaccinated, and have co-morbid conditions such as obesity, diabetes and asthma. Although in the last paragraph the article does state that most of the deaths from COVID in the past 90 days could have been prevented by vaccination, I’m guessing that most people who read the article didn’t make it to that last paragraph.
If people want to exercise their rights not to get vaccinated when we know vaccination helps prevent severe illness, perhaps the over-stretched hospitals and insurance companies should also have the right to allow the logical and natural consequences of this freedom: put them at the end of the waiting line in the emergency room, and allow them to pay their own costs for their care.
Nancy Seldin
Missoula