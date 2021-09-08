 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Freedom to use chains?
Dear Gov. Greg Gianforte: Please remove all of the “chains required” signs on the passes in Montana; drivers should have the freedom to decide whether or not to chain (mask) up. Thank you.

John Cummings,

Missoula

