Letter to the editor: Freedom?

Perhaps this will be the last Independence Day women in the United States will ever celebrate.

Women are no longer free. Their bodies belong to the arbitrary laws within their individual states. Some of the laws are employing simply cruel and unusual punishment for women who have been traumatized through rape and incest. Some states are saying women who are residents of a “no abortion" state will be prosecuted for going out of state to obtain an abortion. This makes women prisoners within their states. Celebrate independence? Not in U.S. for women.

Mary Monroe,

Florence 

