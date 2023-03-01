We, the voters of the state of Montana, whether by design, ignorance or non-participation recently elected a Legislature with a super-majority of one party and controlled by a self-described "Freedom Caucus". This name implies the antithesis of their true objective which is to RESTRICT the freedoms of Montanans including but not limited to: the freedom of women to have control of their bodies, the freedom of parents to make heartbreaking decisions, the freedom of medical personnel to provide for their patients; the intellectual freedom of educators; freedom of access to historical publications; freedom of clothing choice by parade participants; and the current constitutional selection of the judiciary.