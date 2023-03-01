We, the voters of the state of Montana, whether by design, ignorance or non-participation recently elected a Legislature with a super-majority of one party and controlled by a self-described "Freedom Caucus". This name implies the antithesis of their true objective which is to RESTRICT the freedoms of Montanans including but not limited to: the freedom of women to have control of their bodies, the freedom of parents to make heartbreaking decisions, the freedom of medical personnel to provide for their patients; the intellectual freedom of educators; freedom of access to historical publications; freedom of clothing choice by parade participants; and the current constitutional selection of the judiciary.
This constitutes an attempt to limit freedoms to a specific religious dogma. The beliefs and consequent actions of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Islamic republic of Iran have shown us what will happen when these freedoms are taken and one religion rules.
People are also reading…
We must be aware of those we have chosen to govern our state and demand the representatives who wish to create a theocracy correct the title of their clique to the "Montana Morality Police Caucus".
Gayl Teichert and Italo Franceschi,
Missoula