Letter to the editor: From Texas to Afghanistan

Hello: Thanks for not being a Republican anymore. Look at Texas.

If some people don't want abortions, then don't have them. For those who don't want all Americans to vote quickly, easily, or at all, then maybe those folks could move to Afghanistan. I heard that the group now in power over there probably won't allow abortions, free elections, basic rights for women, education for girls, music, posters showing faces, freedom to leave the country, etc.

So again, for Americans who really don't want reproductive rights for women, free elections and even democracy, then of course, the Taliban will probably welcome you. If you can't fly into Kabul, then you could just fly into Pakistan and get some Pakistani Taliban to ferry you across the border. Good luck. Goodbye.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

