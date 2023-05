While the Missoulian is presently publishing a series of articles relating to the homeless, costs of renting for many residents even if they can find it or the price of house purchases , an agency in Missoula has increased its staff from 4 to 24 to assist in bringing more people (migrants, etc.) to Missoula. It sounds to me like the the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing and vice versa. From the sublime to the ridiculous.