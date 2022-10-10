 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Funding acts of compassion

  • 0

When I was a little boy, the Salvation Army came to my family’s rescue when we lost nearly everything in a fire, and gave us food, clothing and shelter. Need. Compassion. Assistance. Missoula’s Crisis Services Levy operates on the same principle, but on a county-wide scale that a single charitable organization never could. It will help residents in our community who have suffered the flames of mental illness, untreated addiction or other overwhelming crises receive shelter and treatment. By funding these acts of compassion, we will all benefit from a stronger and more stable community. Ultimately, there is no “they.” There is only “we.”

Clem Work,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News