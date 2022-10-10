Letter to the editor: Funding acts of compassion

When I was a little boy, the Salvation Army came to my family’s rescue when we lost nearly everything in a fire, and gave us food, clothing and shelter. Need. Compassion. Assistance. Missoula’s Crisis Services Levy operates on the same principle, but on a county-wide scale that a single charitable organization never could. It will help residents in our community who have suffered the flames of mental illness, untreated addiction or other overwhelming crises receive shelter and treatment. By funding these acts of compassion, we will all benefit from a stronger and more stable community. Ultimately, there is no “they.” There is only “we.”