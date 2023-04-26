It is very offensive and appalling that the funding for Crisis Intervention for law enforcement here in Montana has been cut. It's okay for us to disagree with the laws and the practices and to express ourselves but none of us know when we need a first responder and try to get the help that we need. I believe that hardened criminals or predators, should be arrested and prosecuted but there is a big difference between these people and those of us who have mental illness, addictions or co-occurring disorders. They don't belong in jail or prison, they need help and having mental health and addictive services, are essential for them. They need to be in the least-restrictive, most cost-effective places, that are possible for them to be in and both of these services, should be co-occurring capable. Both mental illness and addictions need to be approached with parity in order for people who have mental illness and/or addictions to recover. We are not "bad people who need to get good," we are "sick people who need to get well." I am not affiliated with any political party but we need people to contact our representatives about this.