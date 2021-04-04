Letter to the editor: Funding stripped from marijuana bill

I wrote to my elected officials seven to eight years ago to uphold the will of the voters by voting "no" on overturning the voter-approved medical marijuana initiative. They said they would indeed vote for that bill, and I knew right then and there that no politicians represent "us." They only represent their large campaign donors and whatever they think will get them re-elected.

Republicans in this state have stripped all funding for veterans’ programs that was in the voter-approved recreational marijuana bill. That is the definition of taxation without representation.

The Republican Party steals our money to make themselves look good in the next election cycle. That's right, we know what you're doing: "Oh, look at the 'surplus' that I 'created' while in office — elect conservatives.” The Republicans are running the state directly into the ground for the benefit of themselves.

Sean Doman,

Kalispell

