The Biden administration is presenting proposals to give the IRS a hefty sum of money that expands their scope of power and hires 87,000 agents, effectively quadrupling the size of the agency. Let me rephrase that: The IRS is getting OUR taxpayer money so that they can grow and come after even more of OUR taxpayer dollars. Our Republican Congressional members have already made it clear that they won’t support this nonsense. Senator Tester meanwhile has indicated he will blindly follow the President on an IRS expansion.