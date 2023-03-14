The Biden administration is presenting proposals to give the IRS a hefty sum of money that expands their scope of power and hires 87,000 agents, effectively quadrupling the size of the agency. Let me rephrase that: The IRS is getting OUR taxpayer money so that they can grow and come after even more of OUR taxpayer dollars. Our Republican Congressional members have already made it clear that they won’t support this nonsense. Senator Tester meanwhile has indicated he will blindly follow the President on an IRS expansion.
The IRS currently can’t handle keeping personal information safe. In the past couple of years, not only has the IRS allowed data to be stolen by hackers multiple times, but they leaked sensitive personal information of hundreds of thousands of taxpayers on their web site. Now imagine what we’re allowing the Administration to risk if our representatives don’t stop the plan.
Senator Tester has always fallen right in line with the leftist leaders of his party. For once, we need him to buck that trend and stand up for Montanans.
W. Deschamps,
Missoula