Letter to the editor: Future generations to pay nation's bill

It is so sad that we are seven days from the holiest day in the Christian religion, and what do I hear and see? Not a word about the greatest day in the history of the world, the resurrection of Christ.

As children we are taught the 10 Commandments, so why do you think it is alright to steal from a generation yet unborn? On Judgment Day, are you going to say you helped destroy the greatest nation God ever gave man by leaving it with a bill that future generations could never pay?