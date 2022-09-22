Letter to the editor: Future of Holland Lake Lodge

POWDR Corporation out of Utah has purchased Holland Lake Lodge and now they are asking the Forest Service for permits to "update" the facility. POWDR is a privately held corporation whose business model is built around purchasing and developing destination resorts, camps and adventure platforms. Among their properties are Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado, Woodward Park City and Snowbird in Utah, Killington and Pico Mountain in Vermont, Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in California.

I have nothing against the POWDR corporation. They have some fine resorts, and there's no question that Holland Lake Lodge needs an owner that can afford to maintain the property and operate it as a profitable venture. However, I would urge everyone who is charged with deciding the fate of the historic Holland Lake Lodge to go there in person and spend some time in the area recreating in the way people recreate in that area and ask yourself, "does POWDR's corporate model really fit in here?"

As someone who occasionally recreates at Holland Lake, it worries me that POWDR is considering Holland Lake for one of their destination resort expansions. Their business model would suggest that their idea of "improvements" are not in character with the sedate, remote, and rural environment of Holland Lake.

Jim Watts,

Missoula