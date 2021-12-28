Letter to the editor: FWP making strides for migration education

There’s a lot of passionate debate going on right now about elk and the future of elk management in our state, but there are certain aspects of wildlife management in Montana that everyone can agree on. No matter how you feel about season lengths and population objectives, the efforts by Fish, Wildlife & Parks to help educate the public about big game migration routes should encouraging to everyone who cares about our herds.

Late last year FWP adopted strategies that further clarify how wildlife movement and migration conservation is incorporated into existing conservation efforts. The agency also launched a new web resource that explains the history of the issue, the role of private lands, and the agency’s overall strategy. And the latest issue of Montana Outdoors, a monthly magazine published by FWP, included an outstanding feature, “Moving Right Along,” that should be required reading for anyone interested in this topic.

Sportsmen and women applaud these efforts as evidence of the shared commitment by state officials, private landowners, and everyday Montanans who care about the state’s wildlife resources to find common ground and address challenges faced by various stakeholders. We encourage FWP to continue to advance this good work.

Scott Laird,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0