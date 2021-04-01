Letter to the editor: FWP should seize wolf governor killed

Fish, Wildlife and Parks should confiscate the governor's wolf, since it was illegally taken. Then, if he wants it bad enough, he can buy it back at the repossessed game sale.

Wouldn't that be a learning experience, too? Just like the "educational warning ticket" he earned. What if someone from an opposing political party outbid him? OMG, LOL. But wait, what a fundraiser for FWP.

One entertaining thing, because of the COVID pandemic, is that all the people who forgot Biology 101 and deny the fact that humans are just another animal, have been accepting the principle of herd immunity. No outrage? Go figure.

Are most of the legislators who cast a pro vote on the right-to-life issue actually trying to increase the labor pool so they can then keep wages depressed?

Just pondering and musing through life.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

