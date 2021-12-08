Letter to the editor: Games should be available to all

In the Dec. 6 paper, Loren Hillis complains about the fact that there was no local TV broadcast of the Grizzly game this last weekend and suggests that the local TV stations get together and fix this for the future.

Unfortunately, this is not possible, because of the greed of the University of Montana Athletic Department and the Big Sky Conference. These two entities entered into a multi-year contract with ESPN several years ago for the broadcast rights of Big Sky Conference games and they, ESPN, control the broadcasting rights. Local stations can broadcast games only if ESPN elects not to carry them.

When this contract is up, Griz nation should rebel and demand that the athletic department not enter into another agreement to the detriment of we Griz supporters. It would be nice if all of the games were available to all fans via TV and not just to those of us who can afford to subscribe to ESPN 3.

Alan Brown,

Bigfork

