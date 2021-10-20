Letter to the editor: Garland authorizing FBI raises questions

Attorney General Garland’s authorizing the FBI to investigate persons speaking at public school board meetings as potential “domestic terrorists” in response to a request to President Biden from the National School Board Association (NSBA) raises a number of questions. Whereas the Montana School Board Association has publicly, but respectfully, disagreed with the NSBA, do local school boards support the NSBA action? Do local law enforcement authorities (city police chief and county sheriff) support this action? Do city council members or county commissioners support this action? Does Senator Tester support this action? Could persons speaking at other public meetings also be classified as “domestic terrorists” at the request of national associations or lobbying groups if their speech or behavior strays from some favored narrative? Am I misinterpreting events or does this action appear to be a deliberate effort to “chill” freedom of speech and assembly with a resultant stifling of dissent? If only there was some local journalistic institution we could depend upon to pursue these questions. One can always hope to be pleasantly surprised.