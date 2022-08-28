Letter to the editor: Gary's Conoco will be missed

When I was growing up in Missoula, everyone I knew went to Gary’s Conoco. There was the Barmeyer’s blue and white jeep station wagon and General Johnson’s WW II Willys jeep. In summer we went to Gary’s in our 1951 cream-colored Chevy we called “Dove” to gas up and have the oil and tires checked before driving up to the lake. Gary’s also took care of Dad’s 1981 Subaru hatchback. We kept this car after dad died, partly put of sentiment but also because it still runs great and is a backup if either of our newer cars comes up short.
In March 2020 at the start of the pandemic I moved back to Missoula after 25 years living away. I was happy to be back, to see Gary’s still in operation and I resumed getting gas at Gary’s. Getting my windows washed and the oil and tires checked made me feel somehow safer, a normalcy in an upside down frightening world.
Fifty-seven years is a long time, full of bits and pieces of memories that lead to other memories, the warp and weft of my home town. Thank you Gary. I will miss you.
Thula Weisel,
Missoula