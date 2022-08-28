Letter to the editor: Gary's Conoco will be missed

When I was growing up in Missoula, everyone I knew went to Gary’s Conoco. There was the Barmeyer’s blue and white jeep station wagon and General Johnson’s WW II Willys jeep. In summer we went to Gary’s in our 1951 cream-colored Chevy we called “Dove” to gas up and have the oil and tires checked before driving up to the lake. Gary’s also took care of Dad’s 1981 Subaru hatchback. We kept this car after dad died, partly put of sentiment but also because it still runs great and is a backup if either of our newer cars comes up short.