Letter to the editor: Gas engines aren't obsolete yet

Several days ago, the headlines in the Missoulian as well as TV news was about a winter storm in West Virginia that stalled traffic on the interstate for over 25 hours in sub-freezing weather, involving hundreds of cars in a fifty-mile stretch. After reading the article several thoughts come to mind regarding the future of electric cars.

A battery charge doesn't last as long in cold weather. I wonder how many cars would have had dead batteries after 20-plus hours and required towing to a charging station, as opposed to gas in tank, from a can? How many additional people would have suffered illness or worse from the cold when the battery in their car died? How long would it have taken to tow away the disabled electric cars? Days? Where would they be towed to? How much additional energy would have been consumed to clear the interstate from the dead electric cars? What would have been the overall cost and who would have paid it?