Letter to the editor: Gehl being irresponsible

I teach poetry to children as part of the Missoula Writing Collaborative. This week was my first return to the classroom since before Christmas, when new state COVID cases were under 300/day. They are now pushing 2,000/day. I teach on the CSKT reservation. MTPR recently reported that “COVID-19 was the leading killer of Native Americans in Montana last year.”

"Why do I have to wear a mask if I don't want to?" several students asked. I told them I don't "have to" either. That it is uncomfortable, etc. But we wear them out of compassion for one another. It shows we care about our community. That if wearing one means there is any chance, however slight, that we won't infect someone else, then all the discomfort is worth it. The students seemed to understand.

If only alleged adults like MCPS school board trustee Mike Gehl and his ilk cared equally for their community. His actions at the recent board meeting weren’t childish because they were less than childish. His actions are reprehensible and hateful. The irresponsibility of people like Gehl endangers lives. What a pathetic example he sets for our community.

Chris La Tray,

Missoula

