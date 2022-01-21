 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Gehl ignores science

Sunday's Missoulian editorial (Jan. 16) about school board member Mike Gehl reflects my own views and I won't repeat them. I write instead urging Missoula school board voters to listen to Mr. Gehl's KBUL radio interview earlier this week, because it raises a much more serious issue about his fitness to serve.

He states that masks do not work, so it is therefore okay not to wear or require them, in addition to citing his legal rights. I generally agree with his legal argument, but Mr. Gehl makes his living as a transportation safety professional ostensibly required to use scientific and medical data in his job. Stating that masks do not work blatantly ignores the medical science, suggesting his use of his board membership for political posturing rather than serving the public. I also encourage listeners to pay close attention to his repeated union-bashing and personal insults of other board members.

One can only hope his paid road safety advice is not based on the same nonsense as his mask safety advice. Here is his interview link: bit.ly/gehl-radio.

David Aronofsky,

Missoula

