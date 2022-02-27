 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Gehl needs better grasp of civics

Michael Gehl’s appointment to the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees was an invitation to bring his views to that body and an opportunity for him to persuade others on that board to the value of his views. He was not invited, nor is it an opportunity, to impose his views upon those he has not been able to convince. It is his duty to engage in a democratic process wherein majority rules.

Mr. Gehl needs a better grasp of civics; the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

John Grant,

Hamilton

