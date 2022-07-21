 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: General response to televised political ad

The current political ad sponsored by C.C.I.A. (Computer & Communications Industry Associates), whose members include Google, Amazon and Facebook among others, is woefully misleading.

The bill American Innovation & Choice Online Act, S.2992 prohibits large companies from giving their own products preferential treatment and from restricting or impeding a competing business user access. Most importantly, these companies would not be able to harvest a device user’s personal information for sale.

It is ironic when Amazon is screaming, “They are going to take away our Amazon Prime!” then has the gall to say, “Call Senator Tester.” The bill is sponsored by Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with 12 co-sponsors. It is a needed piece of legislation and I commend Sen. Daines for being a co-sponsor. The question is: Why call out a Democrat when the Republican is a co-sponsor — pure politics, pure slime. Senator Daines, perhaps you could tell us why this PAC doesn’t single you out.

John Paoli,

Missoula

