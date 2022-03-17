Letter to the editor: Geriatric psychiatric unit at MSH needs to remain open

I am a registered nurse and advocate for mental health patient rights. If the geriatric psychiatric unit (Spratt) at Montana State hospital (MSH) closes, it will be disastrous for our community.

Spratt provides residential treatment to patients suffering from severe mental illness unable to care for themselves. The court has found these patients a danger to themselves and others because of violent behavior. They are too violent for nursing homes. Despite daily efforts to stabilize these patients and find placement for them outside of MSH, patients continue to live at MSH because there are no other beds available in our state to serve this patient population.

If Spratt closes, these patients will end up living at our local acute-care hospitals and acute-care mental health units. These facilities are not designed or equipped to meet the needs of violent dementia patients. Our local inpatient crisis centers that already have bed shortages will no longer be able to serve our communities as short-term crisis stabilization units because residential geriatric patients will fill the beds.

MSH needs competent leadership to recruit and retain staff to provide compassionate care. The geriatric psychiatric unit at MSH needs to remain open.

Sarah Schmidt,

Missoula

